There has been a car crash on the Bruxner Highway near Casino.

There has been a car crash on the Bruxner Highway near Casino.

A CAR crash has closed the Bruxner Highway just east of Casino, with both lanes blocked.

An eye-witness said a blue sedan collided with another vehicle.

"Paramedics are on scene and both lanes of the Bruxner Highway are closed," she said.

"Traffic is chaotic."

It is understood other emergency services have been alerted.

Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time and to take care as today marks the first day of the school year.

More to come.