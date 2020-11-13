Menu
CAR CRASH: Two people including a child have been transported to Lismore Base Hospital with possible spinal injuries.
Car crash, child taken to hospital

Alison Paterson
13th Nov 2020 8:02 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to a serious vehicle crash north of Lismore this morning, with a child and an adult transported to hospital.

It was understood one of the patients was a 10-year-old boy and both were treated for suspected spinal injuries and taken to Lismore Base Hospital as a precaution.

Fire and Rescue NSW Lismore station officer, Ian Grimwood said a crew attended the incident on Bangalow Road, Howards Grass, shortly after 7am today.

“We were there to offer fire protection and we cleaned up a small spill,” he said.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they had two road ambulances at the incident and two people had been treated at the scene, and once stabilised, taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

A Richmond Police District spokesman said officers were still at the scene.

“We are investigating the cause of the crash,” he said.

“If anyone has any dashcam footage, we would like to hear from them.”

