File photo of last week's crash at the same Bruxner Highway intersection.
File photo of last week's crash at the same Bruxner Highway intersection. Marc Stapelberg
Car crash causes major traffic delays on Bruxner Hwy

9th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

EXPECT major traffic delays if you're heading along the Bruxner Highway this morning, after a crash at the Sneaths Rd intersection at Wollongbar.

Live Traffic NSW has reported the incident occurred just before 8am.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Westbound traffic is being affected and drivers are urged to take care in the area.

It is the second crash at this notorious intersection in less than a week.

There was also a crash there on Thursday morning, although no-one was seriously injured.

Two weeks ago, three cars were involved in a crash at the intersection with those involved suffering minor injuries.

bruxner highway
Lismore Northern Star
