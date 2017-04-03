Car comes off road and lands in Tweed River

Fears three people are trapped in a submerged car at Tumbulgum. Photo: 7 News Sydney

RESCUERS are frantically trying to find several people feared trapped in a submerged car that plunged into the flood-swollen Tweed River this afternoon.

A 10-year-old girl was pulled from the car after it came off Dulguigan Road at Tumbulgum, landing in the Tweed River at about 1.40pm today.

There are fears three other people - including the child's mother and sibling - are still trapped inside the car.

Scores of emergency services have raced to the location and are searching for them.

The lifesaver rescue helicopter has also been sent to help with the rescue operation.

The rescued child was taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital with cuts and lacerations to her lower legs as well as neck pain.

The river was strewn with debris from the floods.

Diversions are in place.