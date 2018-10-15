Menu
Car collides with tree south of Grafton

Matthew Elkerton
by
15th Oct 2018 11:36 AM

A VEHICLE has collided with a tree at Coutts Crossing this morning with multiple police responding to reports a person was trapped in the vehicle.

But all occupants were retrieved from the vehicle with multiple units called off from the scene.

NSW Police confirmed that there were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the single-car collision.

"There were reports of a person trapped in the vehicle, but all occupants are now safely out of the car and paramedics are on the scene," Inspector Jo Reid said.

Ambulance NSW paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.10am and are understood to be transporting a patient to a nearby medical facility.

Members of NSW State Emergency Service also responded to the incident and helped with the retrieval efforts.

More information to come. 

