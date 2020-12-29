Menu
CAR FIRE: Police said after the driver rolled the vehicle it caught fire on River St, Woodburn, shortly before 3pm on Monday December 28, 2020. Photo: Mellissa Urbanowski
News

Car bursts into flames after crash on town’s main street

Alison Paterson
29th Dec 2020 11:46 AM
EMERGENCY services attended a vehicle fire in a coastal town on Monday afternoon after a driver lost control of their vehicle.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said the vehicle crashed, rolled and caught fore before stopping near the he Caltex service station on River St, Woodburn.

Act Inso Ingram said four officers attended the motor vehicle accident (MVA) which occurred in the main street of Woodburn and closed one lane to traffic.

"The incident occurred at 14.43pm on Monday, December 28," Act Insp Ingram said.

"The male driver may have been fatigued, he has been treated by ambulance crew and is being taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition."

Act Insp Ingram said two police cars attended the incident along with the Rural Fire Service and ambulance NSW.

River St, Woodburn, has since reopened.

car rollover nsw ambulance pacific highway woodburn police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

