A car has burst into flames on Waterfall Way. Photo: Cathi Willett/Facebook
Car bursts into flames on Waterfall Way, causes bushfire

Jasmine Minhas
6th Sep 2019 10:02 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
UPDATE: AN out-of-control car fire has now spread into bushland at Dorrigo. 

Waterfall Way at Dorrigo Mountain has now been closed in both directions as fire crews are working to contain the 5ha fire. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect significant delays. 

Motorists are advised to use the Oxley Hwy and Pacific Hwy or Armidale Rd and the Pacific Hwy in both directions.

Smoke in the area may affect visibility for motorists. 

9.40AM: TRAFFIC is backed up on Waterfall Way this morning as fire crews have been battling to contain an out-of-control car fire.

The car burst into flames at Dorrigo Mountain just after 9.30am.

Rural Fire Service crews have attended the scene.

Meanwhile, a car breakdown on the Pacific Hwy off-ramp at Boambee East has caused delays for southbound traffic.

