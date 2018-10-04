Menu
FIRE: Car and boat 'well alight' on Summerland Way

Liana Turner
by
4th Oct 2018 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM

UPDATE, 2.35pm: AN AREA of bitumen has melted during a vehicle fire on Summerland Way.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said about 12 sq m of bitumen had "melted due to the heat of the car fire".

Crews were called to the scene near Baileys Bridge Rd at Kilgra about 2pm.

The spokesman said the fire had been extinguished, but had also burnt some surrounding grass.

He said police were at the scene, directing traffic.

He said the fire crew was still at the scene, working to make the area safe.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said traffic was now moving slowly past the incident site.

 

Original story: FIRE crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire on the Summerland Way.

Traffic is being affected in both directions at Kilgra, north of Kyogle.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said one crew from Kyogle was at the scene, near Baileys Bridge Rd.

"It appears that there's a car well alight on the side of the road," she said.

"We've got firefighters in breathing apparatus and there's some grass alight as well."

According to Live Traffic NSW, a boat is also alight at the scene.

