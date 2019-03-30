Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine Fire Brigade attended a car fire on Friday night, caused by an electrical fault.
Proserpine Fire Brigade attended a car fire on Friday night, caused by an electrical fault. Alistair Brightman
Offbeat

Driver bails from car before it catches fire

Georgia Simpson
by
30th Mar 2019 10:45 AM | Updated: 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR caught fire on Shute Harbour Rd about 6.30pm on Friday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said the car was travelling along Shute Harbour Rd near Conway Rd when they received the call.

Proserpine Fire Brigade officer in charge, Lieutenant Brian Little said the occupant noticed smoke coming out from under the dashboard, which prompted the driver to pull over and call triple 0.

One crew attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which has unfortunately caused significant damage to the car.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault with no injuries reported, Lieutenant Little said.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the fire was non-suspicious, and the model of car was a Subaru Liberty sedan.

More Stories

car fire proserpine fire brigade queensland fire and emergenc services shute harbour rdm editors picks
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    CRASH: One truck, two cars

    premium_icon CRASH: One truck, two cars

    News Ambulance crew and crash investigation unit are on scene

    • 30th Mar 2019 11:37 AM
    Man, 23, charged for school fire

    premium_icon Man, 23, charged for school fire

    News Set to appear in court today

    $10,000 barrier to prevent illegal camping destroyed

    premium_icon $10,000 barrier to prevent illegal camping destroyed

    Council News The barrier was destroyed the same day it was installed

    Be enchanted by Kyogle's Fairymount Festival

    premium_icon Be enchanted by Kyogle's Fairymount Festival

    Whats On Plenty of activities on show at Fairymount Festival