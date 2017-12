Police are at the scene of a single-car crash.

Police are at the scene of a single-car crash. Trevor Veale

A ONE-car crash has slowed traffic travelling northbound on the Pacific Highway near Yelgun.

Tweed/Byron police were called to the highway near Tweed Valley Way about 6.40am to assist in coordinating the tow of the vehicle.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

Motorists should exercise caution in the area.