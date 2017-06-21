Car backs off retaining wall, balances over busy highway

A car has backed through a barrier and is balancing on a rock wall over the Brunxer Highway (Ballina Road) at Goonellabah.

WEDNESDAY 2pm: RICHMOND Local Area Command Inspector Doug Conners said police were on scene with firefighters en route to assist with extricating the vehicle.

A tow truck has also been called.

WEDNESDAY 1.45pm: AN ORANGE hatchback has backed halfway off a retaining wall on the side of Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah near Rous Rd.

Fortunately it appears no one was injured in the driving mishap, however traffic on the lane going down to Lismore has slowed to a crawl.

It appears the car has broken through a safety fence designed to protect pedestrians, ripping a concrete footing out with it.

More information to come.