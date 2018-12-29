Menu
Dan Ingamells was driving to Ubirr when he spotted this car at Cahills Crossing. Picture: Dan Ingamells.
News

Croc-infested crossing claims another victim

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
29th Dec 2018 7:30 PM

ANOTHER car has fallen victim to the notorious Cahills Crossing.

Dan Ingamells was headed to Ubirr from his home in Jabiru on Christmas Day when he spotted the sunken car at Cahills Crossing between 3pm and 4pm.

The car, a medium-sized four-wheel drive, was submerged in about 1.2m of water.

"It must have just happened. There were a bunch of people sitting at the lookout wrapped in towels," he said.

"Everyone must have been all right because they weren't stressed."

Mr Ingamells said the passengers would have had to swim about 10m to reach the edge and was astounded they seemed safe.

"Not only did they risk getting swept away by the current, but they risked their lives swimming through croc-infested waters to get to the edge," he said.

Every year dozens of cars are washed off Cahills Crossing.

Mr Ingamells said attempting the drive wasn't worth it.

"Like they say, if it's flooded, forget it," he said.

"The water might look shallow but it's probably very deep under there."

cahills crossing car croc infested northern territory

