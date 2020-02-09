Capturing the character of birds on canvas

Bonalbo artist Michelle Gilroy will hold her first solo exhibition In Conversation with Birds at the Serpentine Gallery in Lismore. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

MICHELLE Gilroy is a tad nervous about her first solo art exhibition.

"It's like having a party and not knowing who will come," Gilroy said.

She needn't worry.

Her oil paintings of birds are full of character and have an ethereal feel to them.

The misty look, she said, comes from growing up in Katoomba in the Blue Mountains.

The 37 year old artist lived in Lismore until the floods bought three feet of water into their home.

With partner Graham Jones, she decided to move to higher ground and now paints in her Bonalbo studio with Led Zeppelin blaring.

"I go into a meditative state when I paint," Gilroy said.

"You block the world out."

Gilroy admitted she gets anxious if she doesn't paint.

"I have to paint or I'm going to burst," she said.

Her first exhibition features 16 artworks of birds and range in price from $150-$600.

"I have a love of nature," Gilroy said of her subject choice.

"My favourite bird is the Bower bird."

The quirky images capture the unique character of each bird she paints, some sitting still, others, like the pink galah, in flight.

The collection was two years in the making, she said.

Her next body of work will feature the underwater landscapes and coral of the Great Barrier Reef.

• Michelle Gilroy In Conversation with Birds opening night February 21 at 6pm at the Serpentine Gallery, 17 Bridge St, North Lismore. Black Train performing and refreshments available between 6pm-9pm.