Captured by the sound of the Border Rangers

CAPTURED is the latest album by Northern Rivers band Border Rangers.

The band is formed by Uki's Muzza Munro (on Baritone guitar and vocals), plus Lismore residents Oren Strung (on violin) and W. Hatchet (on drums).

Distributed by MGM in Australia, Captured is like the Nimbin jaguar, a rare beast of undeniable power that needs to be unveiled to the masses.

Recorded last June at Rock The Nation Studios in Newcastle with Geoff Mullard, the album was mastered by Don Bartley.

The use of Baritone guitar and violin gives this band a chance to offer an interesting sound, accompanied by hard-hitting lyrics.

We had a chat to frontman and songwriter Muzza Munro about the new release.

Border Rangers is a trio marked by a very particular sound. How did this sound come about? Was it trial and error or did you guys have that sound in your mind from the beginning?

The soundscape was an idea we came to.

We are producing a soundscape that did not exists to give our songs the right sonic landscape .

Also to create a new sound that is different.

Lyrics-wise, is there a theme or a story behind Captured, the song, that you would like to acknowledge?

The words are universal themes that encompasses feelings that everybody may feel from time to time. They are observational.

It could be seen as a love song too.

The violin totally works on this song, will it be a feature of the band's sound?

Yes the violin is a feature that is warm played with emotion, dragging you in to the song.

What kind of stories will Border Rangers be telling with its songs in the future?

Universal themes of a world in chaos. As these are the signs of thing to come.

Will you have more songs to release early in 2019?

We are planning to record more in 2019 as we have a wealth of material to put out.

Any live gigs confirmed soon in the Northern Rivers?

We are planning shows in the New Year. We love to play locally.