Captain Rous trails first birthday

POSITIVE PARK: The Richmond River Riders celebrated the first anniversary of the Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails park in Goonellabah on October 28 with a family-friendly ride. Club president Chris Irish welcome everyone to the family-friendly event which saw beginners and more exerienced riders enjoy the trails.

POSITIVE PARK: The Richmond River Riders celebrated the first anniversary of the Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails park in Goonellabah on October 28 with a family-friendly ride. Club president Chris Irish welcome everyone to the family-friendly event which saw beginners and more exerienced riders enjoy the trails. Supplied

MORE than 70 people took to the trials as they celebrated the first anniversary of the Captain Rous Mountain Bike Park on Sunday.

Richmond River Riders club president Chris Irish said they were proud to host the event which involved involved riders of all ages and skill levels donning their helmets and cycling around the trails which offer a smooth ride as well as a more dare-devil option.

POSITIVE PARK: The Richmond River Riders celebrated the first anniversary of the Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails park in Goonellabah on October 28 with a family friendly ride. Supplied

Along with other members of the Lismore-based club, Irish has been instrumental in converting unloved space on the corner of Hamley and Invercauld Roads into a custom-built trail.

He said watching little kinds on balance bikes through to adults on everything from basic velos to hard tails was wonderful because they were all enjoying the thrill of rising on the dirt.

"This park now has a really positive feel,” he said.

"It used to be useless drug-infested bit of land and now it's a really positive-energy public space.”

Irish said the club is thrilled with the success of the first year of the Captain Rouse Park Mountain Bike Trails in Goonellabah.

"We had a sausage sizzle, and drinks and raffles on sale with all the proceeds going toward the maintenance of trails at Captain Rous Park and the future development of trails at Southern Cross University,” Irish said.

He said the event was enjoyed by lots of families.

"Everywhere you looked there were people having picnics and kids and adults enjoying the bike trails,” he said.

"This park is a real success and to come up here on the weekend and see families up here having fun is fantastic, there's now a real sense of purpose to this place.”

Now Irish said they club hopes to welcome some new members to their forthcoming Dirt Dash events which will commence shortly.

"A dirt dash is a single timed lap around the park on either trail,” he said.

"It's a marvellous way to enjoy mountain bike riding in a safe and supportive environment.”