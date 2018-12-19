Captain Cooper to lead the Renegades

Tom Cooper will captain the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League Twenty20 season-opener against Perth tomorrow night.

Tom Cooper will captain the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League Twenty20 season-opener against Perth tomorrow night. RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

LISMORE cricket product Tom Cooper will captain the Melbourne Renegades for the first time in the Big Bash League Twenty20 competition tomorrow night.

Test opener Aaron Finch remains first choice captain, with Cooper (vice-captain) and Dan Christian (deputy vice-captain) this season.

However, Finch will be on national duties with the Australian side for most of the summer.

Cooper will lead Melbourne in their season-opener against Perth Scorchers at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

A long-time contributor with the Renegades, he is now entering his seventh season with the club having been named Player of the Season after last year's BBL campaign.

"It's very exciting, there are a few nerves about but we've got plenty of experience throughout the team and I'm really looking forward to it,” Cooper told Renegades media.

"Finchy's absence throughout the season will create some opportunities for some younger guys and that's really exciting too.

"We're looking forward to playing Perth Scorchers. They are a quality side and hopefully this is the game we can knock them off.”

Cooper has been in devastating touch this season having scored three centuries for South Australia in Sheffield Shield and the JLT Cup.

He started the season scoring 139 runs in a losing effort against Queensland in a JLT one-day game in September.

He went on to score 126 in a Sheffield Shield game against the Bulls before a 118-run effort against Victoria last month

The runs kept coming for the 32-year-old when he scored 89, dropping a spot down the order batting at six against New South Wales earlier this month.

Cooper has plenty of T20 tricks shots with the bat and has even opened the bowling in previous seasons taking wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

Renegades chief executive Stuart Coventry said Cooper was an experienced BBL player with an ingrained understanding of the club.

"Tom has been a loyal and consistent Renegades player for a number of seasons now and he thoroughly deserves his opportunity to lead the side,” Coventry said.

"He led the way with the bat last season and can do the job with the ball as well. He is a respected player across the competition.

Former Lismore junior Simon Milenko is playing for the Hobart Hurricanes while Tweed product Max Bryant is with the Brisbane Heat.

Milenko comes into the Big Bash having scored four half centuries for Tasmania this season.