Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Delays on Captain Cook Highway due to truck fire

by Andrea Falvo
29th Jan 2019 9:08 AM

DELAYS are expected on the Captain Cook Highway this morning following reports of a truck fire north of Ellis Beach.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 4.20am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said one fire crew had attended.

"There was a small fire to a vehicle when we arrived," he said.

"The caller said it was a small truck, the cab was on fire."

He said fire crews left the scene about 5.19am, leaving the incident with police.

"The vehicle is still on the roadway, the road is still blocked as of 5.18am," he said.

"They're waiting for the vehicle to be towed and the vehicle was left in the hands of QPS."

Transport and Main Roads has advised that one lane has now reopened to traffic. Delays are expected.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

captain cook highway delays traffic truck fire

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: The town where Airbnb hosts earn $3M a year

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: The town where Airbnb hosts earn $3M a year

    Property HOSTS are raking it in, and it's not where you'd think.

    Who else is ready for 'big school'?

    premium_icon Who else is ready for 'big school'?

    News Five-year-old Frankie is excited about starting kindergarten

    'He was choking me': man says security used excess force

    premium_icon 'He was choking me': man says security used excess force

    Crime He says he was trying to break up a fight when he was grabbed.