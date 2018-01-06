Captain and crew go down with their ship

Captain Joseph John Lewis whose body was never recovered from the sea.

IN A very prominent position of the East Ballina cemetery stands a column made of marble with the sculpture of an urn and draping cloth on its very top.

The memorial for Captain Joseph John Lewis after he was drowned while crossing the Richmond bar. Samantha Elley

It is the memorial to Joseph John Lewis, Captain of the ill-fated SS Protector that capsized over the Richmond Bar in 1901, taking all its crew with it.

If newspaper reports are correct Captain Lewis' body, and that of his crew were never recovered from the sea.

Newspapers described the event and the ensuing heartbreak of the residents of Ballina when they realised five of their own weren't coming home.

"There have been many wrecks and disasters on the Richmond River bar during the last twenty years," Australian Town and Country Journal reported.

""There has never been one attended with so serious a loss of life."

The Protector was a tugboat owned by the Fenwick Brothers and on the Saturday had been sent a wire requesting it to tow the SS Oakland from Byron Bay back to Ballina for repairs to its propeller.

There were gale-force winds at this time so the Protector didn't make it over the bar until Sunday at 4pm.

On return to Ballina the Protector was the second boat to attempt the bar crossing, after the Tomki had a cabin flooded and door smashed from the unruly waves.

"She had reached the outer break of the bar...when a slight sea struck her and caused her to broach to," according to the AT&CJ.

"Before she could recover another very heavy sea struck her and turned her completely over."

It was reported Captain Lewis and deckhand Tobias Tobiasson were holding the wheel when the water struck and the Protector disappeared beneath the waves with all her crew.

Despite search parties looking for the men, only a comforter worn by Captain Lewis and a couple of pipes were found. It is possible a leg and foot found at Cape Byron, dressed in a 'blucher' boot and a black-striped woollen sock belonged to Tobiasson.

As the day wore on, relatives who had raced to the beach in the hope of their loved ones surviving, were bitterly disappointed.

"Business for the day (in Ballina) seemed paralysed and everywhere could be seen groups of people discussing the unfortunate occurrence," AT&CJ reported.

Captain Lewis was born in Ballina and left a wife and daughter to grieve him.

