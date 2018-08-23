Capricornia MP says Tony Abbott is out for revenge

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has blamed "Tony Abbott and his mates" for the leadership crisis facing the LNP government, saying it was a case of revenge.

On arriving at Parliament House this morning, Ms Landry, who has supported Mr Abbot in the past, told the ABC if there was to be a change in leadership, the party should "just do it" so that parliamentarians can get on with their jobs.

A spokesman for Ms Landry told The Morning Bulletin she would make a statement to this paper once "we get through the next couple of hours".

Colleague and Nationals MP Kevin Hogan has threatened to move to the crossbench in the face of another leadership spill today.