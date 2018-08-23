Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle Landry blames former prime minister Tony Abbott for the leadership crisis in Canberra.
Michelle Landry blames former prime minister Tony Abbott for the leadership crisis in Canberra. Rachael Conaghan
News

Capricornia MP says Tony Abbott is out for revenge

by Christine Mckee
23rd Aug 2018 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has blamed "Tony Abbott and his mates" for the leadership crisis facing the LNP government, saying it was a case of revenge.

On arriving at Parliament House this morning, Ms Landry, who has supported Mr Abbot in the past, told the ABC if there was to be a change in leadership, the party should "just do it" so that parliamentarians can get on with their jobs.

A spokesman for Ms Landry told The Morning Bulletin she would make a statement to this paper once "we get through the next couple of hours".

Colleague and Nationals MP Kevin Hogan has threatened to move to the crossbench in the face of another leadership spill today.

federal leadership crisis malcolm turnbull michelle landry mp peter dutton tony abbott
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    'I will not resign... this is about integrity': Kevin Hogan

    News IT HAS been labelled a controversial and "ballsy" move. But the Page MP says his decision was made out of respect for his "fed up" community.

    Ballsy move by Kevin Hogan to save his seat

    premium_icon Ballsy move by Kevin Hogan to save his seat

    Opinion "Kevin wisely knows that Peter Dutton's brand is potentially toxic"

    Man allegedly had sex with dogs 19 times

    premium_icon Man allegedly had sex with dogs 19 times

    Crime He also stole 300+ pairs of panties and secretly filmed girls

    TANK TRAGEDY: Plea for caution after death on property

    TANK TRAGEDY: Plea for caution after death on property

    News Police have urged those working in confined spaces to take care

    Local Partners