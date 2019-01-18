Boy wakes to being attacked by python

Nev Jackson wrestled the snake off his son Ryan.

Nev Jackson wrestled the snake off his son Ryan.

A Far North Queensland teen will head back to school this year with a wild new story to tell his friends after he woke to find a mammoth python latched around his arm.

Ryan Jackson, 14, was asleep in his family home at a cattle farm in Cape York when he woke to a sharp pain in his hand and left arm.

A 3.5m scrub python had somehow made its way into the family's house in Coen and had been slithering around Ryan's room when it woke the teenager just before 1am.

Ryan cried out for help and his parents Emma and Neville Jackson rushed into their son's room.

Ryan and his mum Emma Jackson. Picture: Facebook

Mr Jackson, a snake wrangler himself didn't hesitate for a second.

He and his wife frantically worked to get the python off their son but realised it wasn't going to let go without a fight.

"It was aggressive," Ryan's mum Emma Jackson told the Cairns Post .

"The more we wrestled with its head on Ryan's hand, the more it came in through the window and wrapped itself around his arm."

Growing up in Cape York and with a snake wrangler dad, Ryan knew exactly what to do.

He stayed calm and managed to keep the python away from his body.

"He trusted that mum and dad would know what to do and deal with it. He was very mature," Ms Jackson told the publication.

Then, while struggling to get the python off their son, the pair noticed a plastic platypus moneybox sitting nearby.

Mr Jackson expertly wedged the platypus's beak between Ryan's arm and the python's jaw and finally managed to pry the snake off his son.

Nev Jackson with the snake that was wrapped around his son. Picture: Cairns Post

After Mr Jackson managed to wrestle the snake outside, while simultaneously avoiding its bites, the family put in a call to the Royal Flying Doctor's Service.

Ryan will spend a couple of weeks on antibiotics but came out of the ordeal relatively unscathed - and with a great story to tell his mates.