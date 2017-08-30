Canteen manager convicted for ripping off baseball clubs

A LISMORE woman convicted of ripping off two non-profit sporting bodies to the tune of $15,000 has escaped jail for her crimes.

Donalee Green, 49, will instead serve an 18 month intensive correction order.

When Green was offered the chance to run the Far North Coast Softball Association's canteen during the 2015-16 season, she was told to expect a $10,000 profit - of which she would be entitled to 40%.

But by the end of the season, the canteen had made a loss, leaving administrators scratching their heads - and deeply suspicious of Green.

During the season she had made tens of cash withdrawals at licensed venues, such as the Goonellabah Tavern, the West Tower Tavern, and the Ballina RSL Club, using the debit card entrusted to her by the club.

One a few occasions the withdrawals were made multiple times on the same day or night.

Green claimed the cash withdrawals were necessary because two of the canteen suppliers had requested cash payments.

She also claimed the licensed premises were between her home and work and their ATM fees were lower.

To back up her story she also submitted several tax invoices from the suppliers with "paid cash” written across the invoices.

But by end of the season, the story was exposed as a sham.

There was still more than $700 owing to each supplier and no payments had been made throughout the entire season.

Police made enquiries with the suppliers, who provided copies of multiple text messages requesting payment.

In an interview with police she denied the allegations, claiming she had made the payments. She said she had transferred money to pay the accounts, contradicting her original story about paying in cash.

Far North Coast Softball lost a total of $3424 due to Green's fraudulent activities - but their loss was just the beginning.

Green was also offered the management of the canteen for the Far North Coast Baseball Association during their season, which commenced in April 2016 after the softball season concluded.

Between April and July 2016 she made 47 cash withdrawals made mostly at Woolworths, this time totalling more than $12,000.

On July 14, 2016, delegates from the Far North Coast Baseball Association reported the matter to police.

Police obtained CCTV footage showing Green withdrawing cash from the self serve section of the supermarket.

She claimed she withdrew the cash to purchase 'Powerade' for the canteen.

But she couldn't produce any receipts.

The self-employed cleaner ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception earlier this year after being charged.

Green was convicted and sentenced this week in Lismore Local Court, to serve an 18 month intensive correction order.

Her behaviour and rehabilitative needs will be closely supervised by a Community Corrections Officer and she will be required to perform 32 hours of unpaid work in the community each month.

She also needs to pay back the money.