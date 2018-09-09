Can't get to the NRRRL grand final? We've got you covered

Can Ballina win the NRRRL grand final this afternoon?

Can Ballina win the NRRRL grand final this afternoon? Marc Stapelberg

CAN Ballina win the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final against Tweed Coast this afternoon?

The team has won four of the past five grand finals taking home the premiership shield from Kingsford Smith Park each time.

The Seagulls are also aiming for three straight premierships in Under-18s when they play Cudgen on Sunday.

It starts at 11.45am with first grade kick-off at 2.45pm.

The first game of the day is a 2017 grand final rematch between Byron Bay and Marist Brothers at 10.15am.

Marist Brothers are aiming for back-to-back premierships when they take on Murwillumbah in reserve grade at 1.10pm.

Our sports editor, Mitchell Craig, will be at Kingsford Smith Park with regular updates, highlights and photos from the matches.

So stay tuned to The Northern Star's website for all your NRRRL action.