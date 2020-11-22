Menu
Emily Imeson art project at The Painted-Desert South Australia. Credit: Emily Imeson
News

‘Can’t express my gratitude’ Lismore artist wins major art scholarship

Adam Daunt
22nd Nov 2020 3:00 PM
A FORMER LISMORE resident has been awarded the prestigious Brett Whiteley Travelling Artists Scholarship 2020.

Emily Imeson, a former Southern Cross University graduate and Lismore resident, has taken out the scholarship along with four other artists.

Ms Imeson said being awarded the scholarship was a huge honour.

“It is hard to express my gratitude, I have been working towards this goal for many years. The artists associated with this award have been a great inspiration, as the art of Brett Whiteley will always be. I am grateful to be recognised as a worthy scholar. Thank you, Lucy Culliton, Wendy Whiteley, the Art Gallery of NSW, and the Brett Whiteley Studio.”

Emily-Imeson at Kati-Thanda Lake Eyre South Australia. Credit: Emily Imeson.
It is not the first time Ms Imeson won awards for her art, in 2016 she was award a Young Regional Artists Scholarship from Create NSW. In 2019, Ms Imeson’s work featured in the Macquarie Groups Emerging Artist Prize.

The recipients receive $10,000 dollars and a two-week residency at Kangaroo Valley in southern NSW.

Dr Wes Hill, course co-ordinator of the Bachelor of Art and Design, said Emily’s success was a wonderful achievement.

“It’s testament to Emily’s hard work and commitment to her practice, as well as to the outstanding quality of teaching here at Southern Cross University. Her lecturers, including myself, are very proud.”

