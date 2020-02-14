Canoe club keeps gear after quick response to flood

CANOE CLUB: On February 13, 2020, Far North Coast Canoe Club members Geoff Stewart, James Stewart and David Currie remove their gear from the club rooms as the Wilson River continues to rise.

AS SOON as it became apparent the Wilsons River was going to surge into the club rooms, members of the Far North Coast Canoe Club swung into action.

On Thursday as the gauge by the river showed 5.2m around 5.30pm, members James Stewart, his dad Geoff and friend David Currie were helping each other remove their canoes, kayaks and other gear from the lower ground floor of the Rowing Club Carpark behind Spinks Park in Lismore.

“Everyone is responsible for removing their own gear,” Geoff said.

“But we all help each other and other members have already been here today.”

As the trio removed another canoe, other members arrived to take theirs.

James who works night shift said he’d been keeping informed of the rainfall and flood potential.

On the club’s Facebook page a post read: “Gotta love Lismore in February. 9 o’clock this morning we didn’t even have a flood watch on our river.

“By three it was 5 metres and rising.

“Thanks to everyone who helped evacuate the clubhouse.

“Once the water goes down it will be hosing out time.”