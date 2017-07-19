Can't make it to Splendour? Fear not and listen up

BACKSTAGE: Former Triple J presenters Matt and Alex at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

ARE you unable to make it to Splendour?

Has a bout of gout, a traffic infringment who made you lose your driving licence, an impending exam or a tropical desease contracted in Bali made it impossible to head to the festival?

Or maybe you just forgot to get tickets?

Fear not. Triple J will be broadcasting live from North Byron Parklands this weekend.

The full list of acts to be broadcast live is:

Friday, July 21

12.40 pm - Wharves (Byron Bay band)

01.20 pm - Winston Surfshirt

02.10 pm - Ocean Grove

02.55 pm - Vera Blue

03.55 pm - Kingswood

07.25 pm - Big Scary

04.50 pm - Tash Sultana

06.25 pm - Peking Duk

08.05 pm - Vance Joy

09.05 pm - D.D Dumbo

09.50 pm - Banks

10.35 pm - RL Grime

11.00 pm - The xx

Saturday, July 22

12.20 pm - HAIM

12.50 pm - The xx (replay)

01.50 pm - Maggie Rogers

02.30 pm - Gretta Ray

03.10 pm - Luca Brasi

03.45 pm - Confidence Man

04.20 pm - Vance Joy (replay)

04.45 pm - Dune Rats

05.20 pm - Banks (replay)

05.50 pm - Vallis Alps

06.35 pm - Slumberjack

07.15 pm - Dope Lemon

08.00 pm - Catfish And The Bottlemen

09.00 pm - Vera Blue (replay)

09.30 pm - Royal Blood

10.30 pm - Two Door Cinema Club

10.55 pm - Queens Of The Stoneage

Sunday, July 23

12.10 pm - Queens Of The Stoneage (replay)

12.50 pm - Middle Kids

01.15 pm - Two Door Cinema Club (replay)

01.50 pm - Kuren

02.20 pm - Asgeir

03.05 pm - Vallis Alps (replay)

03.45 pm - The Smith Street Band

04.55 pm - Dope Lemon (replay)

05.25 pm - Amy Shark

06.05 pm - Royal Blood (replay)

06.30 pm - Haim (replay)

07.00 pm - A.B. Original

07.40 pm - Bishop Briggs

08.05 pm - Client Liaison

08.40 pm - Pond

09.15 pm - Thundamentals

09.45 pm - Meg Mac

10.30 pm - Stormzy

