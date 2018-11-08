Cannon Valley residents advised to be prepared ahead of fire

BREAKING: A fast-moving vegetation fire is travelling toward Cutuli Road and Paluma Road.

BREAKING: A fast-moving vegetation fire is travelling toward Cutuli Road and Paluma Road. Monique Preston

10.30AM UPDATE: QFES has advised a fast-moving vegetation fire near Riordanvale Road is travelling toward Cutuli Road and Paluma Road.

Road closures are in place at Tucker Road and Cutuli Road with local residents and emergency services the only people allowed in.

A QFES spokesperson said firefighters are working to contain the blaze, but there is no direct threat to properties at this time.

A QFES update said residents should keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

The update said nearby residents will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality

If anyone believes their property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

A road block in place at Tucker Road, Cannon Valley. Monique Preston

QFES advised residents to:

- Listen to the local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

- If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

- If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

- Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

- Keep medication close by if you suffer from a respiratory condition.

- Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

- Contact neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

- Consider finding essential items (e.g. identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots), in case you need to leave.

- Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

- Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

Keep up to date by:

- Following QFES on Facebook @QldFireandRescueService and Twitter @QldFES.

- Staying tuned to the local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

- Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website.

For more information visit the RFS website.

Information on road closures can be found at Queensland Traffic or call 13 19 40.

QFES said the next update will be provided when the situation changes.

INITIAL: Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to contain a vegetation fire burning near Cutuli Road and Riordanvale Road, Cannon Valley.

A QFES spokesperson said the call came in about 9.16am.

QFES said smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area and advised residents to close doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If anyone believes their property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More to come.