$40,000 worth of cannabis seized in quiet Lismore street

UPDATE, 1.05pm: RICHMOND Police District Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the drug bust at Crown St, South Lismore, earlier today was the result of community members assisting police.

Insp Lindsay said the operation seized around $40,000 worth of enhanced cannabis plants.

"Police from the Drug Unit assisted by other detectives from Richmond Police District executed a search warrant on a premises this morning and found a sophisticated indoor hydroponic setup," he said.

"Close to 200 mature cannabis plants were seized with a street value of more than $40,000."

Insp Lindsay said a man with his hoodie pulled his face who was escorted from the house by officers to a waiting paddy wagon.

"The Lismore resident is currently assisting police with our enquiries and is expected to be charged with drug cultivation and supply charges," he said.

"This kind of hydroponic setup in residential houses is especially dangerous, not only because of the setup and high amount of electricity they drain in a residential area, but also because of the dangerous chemicals used to enhance the potency of the plants.

"There is quite a significant amount of evidence showing enhanced cannabis is linked to mental illness, especially in young people."

Insp Lindsay said this latest warrant execution is part of an ongoing investigation of the commercial supply of drugs.

"People are making significant profits from drug supply and cultivation," he said.

"We rely on information provided by members of the community so if you see darkened windows, lots of traffic coming and going at different hours, strange cars in your street at all times of the night, then this can indicate drug activity."

He said residents are heartily "sick and tired of drugs in their community."

Meanwhile, a dog which appeared to live at the premises would be looked after, Insp Lindsay said.

Original story: A QUIET suburban street became a scene of activity this morning when police executed a warrant at a South Lismore address.

A man wearing a hoodie was escorted by police from the two-storey timber home in Crown Street to a waiting paddy wagon.

He was transported to Lismore Police Station where he will be charged.

Dozens of cannabis plants were laid out on the driveway as police removed them from the garage.

The plants were transported to a waiting trailer for removal.