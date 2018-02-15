Cannabis plants, camera found in national park

A crop of 58 cannabis plants was found in a national park.

FIFTY eight cannabis plants have been removed by police from a national park near Byron Bay yesterday.

About 1pm on Wednesday, February 14 police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command with assistance from the Dog Unit, attended bushland adjacent to Gray's Lane, in the Tyagarah Nature Reserve.

Police located and removed 58 cannabis plants and a camera from the area.

The estimated potential street value of the plants is $250,000.

Investigations into the plants have commenced and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

People are reminded they should not report crime information via our social media pages.