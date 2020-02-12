Menu
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Crime

Cannabis one metre high

by Alan Quinney
12th Feb 2020 5:52 PM
A 44-year-old Caboolture South man has been arrested and will appear in court next month on a number of drug charges.

He will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on March 10 on charges of producing, trafficking and supplying a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

Police from the Moreton Bay Tactical Crime Squad attended an address at Skyreach St, Caboolture today, and executed a search warrant at a commercial unit.

They alleged they located an extensive hydroponics set-up where they found 18 cannabis plants approximately one metre high.

