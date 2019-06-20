Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Cannabis farm near
Business

Cannabis group hashes out deal to pay Wagners with shares

20th Jun 2019 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANNABIS company Asterion has given Wagners the option to settle a portion of some invoices with shares. 

This discussion comes as Wellcamp, an affiliate of the Wagners Properties, waits for the green light in the construction and development of Asterion's Toowoomba medicinal cannabis project, which will be the largest of its kind in Australia.

Asterion has offered to pay parts of Wellcamp invoices connected to goods and services for the project with common shares in the capital of of the company.

"As Wagners and Wellcamp are expected to play an important role in the construction and development of the Toowoomba Project, we are pleased to be offering Wellcamp this equity participation option which is intended to provide Asterion with additional equity financing and offer Wellcamp the opportunity to share in the success of Asterion going-forward," Asterion CEO Stephen Van Deventer said. 

Reader poll

Do you support the Asterion cannabis project?

View Results

In accordance to the Equity Participation Agreement, Wellcamp can chose to receive Asterion shares as payment for up to 10 per cent of any approved invoice, which can be increased to 100 per cent with prior approval from Asterion.

Asterion said the shares would have a deemed issuance price equal to the then current financing price of Asterion, or, if it is not conducting a financing, at the last financing price.  

Asterion lodged its development application with Toowoomba Regional Council in May and is awaiting approval.

asterion cannabis stocks toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Home completely destroyed in fire likely caused by candle

    premium_icon Home completely destroyed in fire likely caused by candle

    News FIFTEEN firefighters and four trucks attended a rural house fire last night which was "totally destroyed”.

    Psychic claims missing Belgian backpacker is alive

    premium_icon Psychic claims missing Belgian backpacker is alive

    Offbeat A psychic has claimed she knows where to find Theo Hayez

    Risk to future of petrol business if DA is not approved

    premium_icon Risk to future of petrol business if DA is not approved

    Business The Lismore company employs hundreds of people