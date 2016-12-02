Cannabis found 'hanging from clothes line'

Drugs were seized during a raid at Nimbin on November 29, 2016.

TWENTY jars of "high quality” cannabis heads, 35 cannabis plants and four large bags of cannabis leaf were found when police executed a search warrant at Tuntable Falls, Nimbin, this week.

Crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said the Richmond Target Action Group also found cannabis hanging from a clothes line'.

"Total weight of the cannabis head and leaf was over 4kg,” he said.

Police yesterday arrested a 63-year-old Nimbin man and charged him with supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in January.