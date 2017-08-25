20°
Cannabis Crusader may be unfit for trial

Hamish Broome
| 25th Aug 2017 11:39 AM
Peter Till may be declared unfit for trial.
Peter Till may be declared unfit for trial.

ACCUSED Nimbin cannabis grower Peter Till may be ruled unfit for trial after a psychiatric report concluded it was likely the 49-year-old had untreated chronic schizophrenic disorder with "paranoid elements".

And if he is found unfit, Till could be placed into the care of mental health services until his condition changes.

Till, who is facing serious drugs charges after a police raid on a Mountain Top property earlier this year which netted more than 500 cannabis plants, was to face trial on October 30.

However, in Lismore District Court this morning Judge Laura Wells said the psychiatric report "at the very least" questioned Till's fitness to stand trial, and an inquiry into his mental state was needed.

"I have taken the view on the basis of that material that such an inquiry should be heard," Judge Wells said.

Judge Wells said Till's interests were best served with legal representation, which he has consistently refused.

"The accused is unrepresented and indicated he does not wish to be represented," she noted.

A solicitor funded under Legal Aid, Mr Roberts, was put forward to Mr Till as a potential representative. But Till, who appeared via video link from Silverwater, railed against the suggestion he was "crazy" or needed a lawyer.

"So you're going to say I'm crazy," he said. "Well I don't agree, I don't submit."

"Having different points of view does not mean someone is crazy," he later said.

Judge Wells told him that the consequences of him being deemed unfit for trial were "quite serious".

But Till claimed that other psychologists had found there was "nothing wrong with me", and accused the report of "bias" because he was "saying stuff you don't like".

He repeatedly interrupted the court proceedings and Judge Wells told him to "please stop talking" more than once.

Wearing a characteristic eye patch over his right eye, he also told the court he was "going blind" while in custody.

Judge Wells ruled the original trial date of October 30 would now be a fitness hearing.

Till's matter is due to for another mention on October 27 in Lismore District Court.

"Have a nice day, peace be with you," Till said before the video link was cut.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cannabis cannabis crusader mental health peter till psychiatric report

