THC Global Group Limited has secured property in the Northern Rivers that it will develop into a large-scale organic cannabis cultivation facility of up to 150,000sq m.
Cannabis company gets green light for more manufacturing

JASMINE BURKE
by
10th Jul 2019 2:52 PM
A MEDICINAL cannabis company planning to manufacture in the Ballina Shire has been given approval for another of its manufacturing facilities at Southport.

THC Global Group Limited has secured property locally that it will develop into a large-scale organic operation covering 150,000sq m and producing 50,000kg of medicinal cannabis.

The approval for its Southport facility comes less than a month after THC Global announced that the Bundaberg research facility, operated by Canndeo, was awarded a manufacturing licence for medicinal cannabis.

CEO, Ken Charteris said the company expected to be supplying Australia with Australian produced medicinal cannabis by early 2020.

He said the licence received was the most significant manufacture license granted in Australia to date.

The company has also advised that it intends to be able to produce proprietary finished medicines from isolates and extracts, such as tinctures, oils, and capsules.

They are also looking at further product development activities to create the "next generation of medicinal cannabis”.

In addition to the Southport Manufacturing Facility, the Company holds another licenced Manufacturing Facility in South East Queensland, which also houses the Company's proprietary cannabis strain development lab and cultivation facility.

