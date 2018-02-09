Menu
DRUG BLITZ: Hundreds of cannabis plants found

Police at Megan Crescent, Lennox Head yesterday after a drug bust.
Police at Megan Crescent, Lennox Head yesterday after a drug bust. Contributed Shane Tasker
Claudia Jambor
by
THE latest cannabis eradication blitz on the North Coast shows the police practice is still relevant, Tweed/Byron Local Area Command crime manager Brendan Cullen said.   The State Crime Command Drug Squad together with the command this week scoured the land and skies for cannabis crops between Murwillumbah and south of Byron Bay.    Detective Inspector Cullen said about 750 plants with a street value of more than $1 million was netted during the four-day operation that started on Monday.    A sporting field at Lennox Head was used as a landing area for the Polair helicopter when conducting patrols throughout the region.    "Having the aviation support is a massive assistance, its effective and as you can see you can get a substantial amount of cannabis," Detective Insp Cullen said.    To critics who call the program irrelevant, Detective Insp Cullen said the numbers justify the need for the initiative.   "It's a testament to the fact (cannabis) still prevalent and there's a job to be done," he said.   "It shows that there is a lot of it out there."   Police are yet to confirm whether charges have been laid against those involved in the cultivation of the seized crops.    The cannabis eradication program has been running for at least a decade throughout the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command. 
  Last November, 2492 plants were located and seized throughout the Richmond Local Area Command and six people were charged over the crops and other drug-related offences.  

