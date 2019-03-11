Menu
Michael Balderstone at Medican in Nimbin last year.
Cannabis advocate's drug-driving hearing delayed

Liana Turner
10th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
THE hearing for a cannabis advocate facing a drug-driving charge has been delayed.

Nimbin Hemp Embassy president Michael Taylor Balderstone was expected to face a hearing over the charge this month.

He has pleaded not guilty to driving with and illicit drug present in his system.

Magistrate David Heilpern confirmed the hearing would be held before Ballina Local Court on March 15.

The matter went briefly before Ballina Local Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Karen Stafford listed a hearing for June 28.

