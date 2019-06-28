Cannabis advocate avoids drug-driving conviction

HEMP Party president Michael Balderstone has avoided a conviction over a drug-driving charge.

Mr Balderstone, also involved with the Nimbin Hemp Embassy, was due to face a hearing before Ballina Local Court on Friday.

But the matter was resolved quickly after his solicitor informed the court yesterday he would change his plea to guilty.

The court heard it was the manner in which Mr Balderstone had parked near a Nimbin road on July 20 last year which brought him to the attention of police.

He then returned a positive roadside drug test, and the court heard there was no concern raised in relation to the manner of his driving.

Solicitor Steve Bolt explained the belated guilty plea to the court.

"The original intention was to raise some, in our respectful submissions, very valid arguments about the way in which the laboratory applies the law,” Mr Bolt said.

He said, however, they found this was not the strongest case to place that argument, which he said had "broad community interest or public interest”, before the court.

The court heard Mr Balderstone had no criminal history and a very limited traffic history, most recently a speeding fine in 2002.

Magistrate Karen Stafford found the allegation proven but dismissed the matter under Section 10, recording no conviction.

