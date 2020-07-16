Menu
EMERGENCY services crews attened a single vehcile truck rollover around 4.11am on Thursday July 16. File Photo.
News

Cane truck rollover puts driver in hospital

Alison Paterson
16th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
EMERGENCY crews responded to an incident where a truck carrying a load of sugar cane rolled off the road just after 4am today.

Ambulance NSW confirmed that a crew attended the incident on Wyrallah Rd, Coraki.

It is understood the truck’s driver, a 30-year-old man, was already being attended to by first responders from NSW Fire & Rescue Coraki.

He was assessed by paramedics and transported to Lismore Base Hospital at 5am.

The station commander from NSW Fire & Rescue Coraki said his crew was notified at 4.17am.

“We arrived around the same time as the Rural Fire Service about 4.30am,” he said.

“As first responders we are trained by the paramedics and we attended to the patient, who was out of the truck by then, until the ambulance crew showed up about five minutes later and did a formal handover to them.”

Rural Fire Services Inspector Helen Carlos said a crew of five firefighters from Woodburn Brigade attended and provided fire protection.

“Five crew from Woodburn are doing fire protection and assisted with traffic control,” Insp Carlos said.

ambulances coraki motor vehcile accident mva northern rivers crash rfs northern rivers truck rollover
Lismore Northern Star

