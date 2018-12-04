Cane farm burns as firies save house, wife

Joseph Bugeja surveys the damage to his cane farm in Finch Hatton after fire swept through his property on Tuesday.

Joseph Bugeja surveys the damage to his cane farm in Finch Hatton after fire swept through his property on Tuesday. Emma Murray

AS THE fire lit the forested ridge, it showered embers across his fields and Joseph Bugeja saw his entire cane crop burn.

The cost of bushfires ravaging the Mackay region since last week is yet to be tallied, but for Finch Hatton grower Mr Bugeja, the loss depends on whether it rains and his crops recover.

"You can't put a price on this," he said.

The bushfire that nearly took his house was a surprise, said Mr Bugeja, who was fighting the main fire threatening Eungella last week when he got a call from his son-in-law.

"I got a phone call from my son-in-law, saying forget about that fire, come and save your house," he said.

He was confused, because the fire he was fighting was upwind from the house and couldn't have got ahead of him in the conditions at the time.

He soon realised it was a new fire that was threatening his home, where his wife was, and within minutes had raced back there.

"It was up on a ridge ... our farm and our house was directly downwind of it," he said.

"It just showered the entire home and farm with its embers, so that not one paddock caught alight - pretty much the whole 100 acres (40ha) caught alight. "I reckon within five minutes every paddock was burning."

Mr Bugeja said he arrived at his home property to see his house surrounded by firefighting vehicles and volunteers.

"That fire had already been reported, I suppose by somebody else, and they had already taken precautions for it," he said. "They saved the house."

He said he "turned to jelly" and he had "never felt so defenceless".

"I've been farming all my life and we saw heaps of fires," he said. "But nothing like this."

He was humbled and grateful for the volunteers who kept his home and wife safe.

"They did an incredible job," he said. "I literally lost nothing of value in the house - because of them."

All the work he'd put into keeping his yard "clean" and clear of trees and debris had paid off, he said.

His next-door-neighbour was not so lucky, losing his house and sheds in the blaze.

Mr Bugeja's 60ha plantation at Finch Hatton is across two properties and both of these crops were lost.

Like all cane farms, the crops on Mr Bugeja's are harvested then regrow for several years before being replaced with new plantings.

His canefields were young, and he would have had years of growth ahead had they not been turned to charcoal.