Candidates weigh in on Universal Medicine

POLLED: The Northern Star asked all candidates for the state seat of Lismore to respond to ongoing concerns about Universal Medicine, including whether government agency responses have been sufficient and whether investigations need further transparency. Those who responded included (above from left) Greg Bennett, Paul Collits, Sue Higginson, Janelle Saffin, Alison Waters and Austin Curtin. Northern Star

IN LIGHT of "esoteric healer” Serge Benhayon's failed defamation case against blogger and former client Esther Rockett, some ongoing concerns about Mr Benhayon's business, Universal Medicine, have continued to circulate.

The Northern Star has asked all candidates for the state seat of Lismore to respond to these concerns, including whether government agency responses have been sufficient and whether investigations need further transparency.

In the civil trial, the jury found Mr Benhayon was "the leader of a socially harmful cult” and UM was found to engage in "misleading conduct in promoting the healing services it offers”.

David Taylor of Sustainable Australia, did not respond questions put to the other candidates.

Greg Bennett, independent

SITTING Lismore councillor and independent candidate Greg Bennett said he would like to see NSW Police and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission consider whether action should be taken against UM or Serge Benhayon.

"I would think those two groups would be interested in what's going on,” Mr Bennett said.

Mr Bennett said "any person would be concerned” that a group which a jury found to be a "socially harmful cult” was continuing to operate in the Lismore electorate.

Paul Collits, Australian Conservatives

AS A relative newcomer to the Northern Rivers, Mr Collits said the court case and surrounding issues were not familiar to him.

Mr Collits said it would be "unwise” for politicians or candidates to weigh in "especially without full information”.

Sue Higginson, The Greens

GREENS candidate Sue Higginson said she would like to see "stronger action” against the "harmful activities” of UM.

Ms Higginson said she supported NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard's directive that the department have no further dealing with UM.

She was "deeply concerned” UM may still influence vulnerable people.

Janelle Saffin, Labor

LABOR candidate Janelle Saffin reaffirmed calls to a "comprehensive inquiry” which would assess which government and related agencies UM "managed to infiltrate”.

Ms Saffin said she was "deeply concerned” about UM's ongoing operations within the region, particularly in relation to associations with children, including those under government care.

"Kids are kids and we've got an absolute, fundamental duty to protect them,” she said.

Alison Waters, Animal Justice Party

ANIMAL Justice Party candidate Alison Waters said her party "does not have a formal position” on the matter, but held her own concerns.

"I have personal concerns about the conduct of UM,” she said.

Austin Curtin, Nationals

NATIONALS candidate Austin Curtin said he hadn't had any "representations” about UM from anyone apart from the media.

"However, if elected I'll make it a matter of priority to get a proper and full briefing on this group ... and make a proper decision about a course of action on the facts,” he said.