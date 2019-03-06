Candidates face off and answer your questions tonight

THE Lismore Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates forum tonight ahead of the March 23 NSW State election.

Voters will have the chance to hear first hand what each candidate for Lismore believes is the best plan for the region moving forward.

With less than three weeks to go until election day, Northern Rivers Regional Manager for the New South Wales Business Chamber, Jane Laverty, said it was important people started taking notice of what candidates are saying about improving local business.

"It's reasonable to think that, once announcements are made, the community sees activity and local businesses are given an opportunity to participate,” Ms Laverty said.

"We want more local businesses to be engaged in delivery and additional employment and training opportunities for local job seekers in these projects.

NSW Business Chamber surveyed businesses in the region and identified a need to improve infrastructure delivery.

Ms Laverty said local businesses in the Lismore area have said the speed of project delivery, alongside greater opportunities for local business to participate in these projects, was vital.

"The Chamber is proposing the establishment of an Infrastructure Coordination Authority to improve delivery, contracting and to publish performance reports on the roll-out of all state significant infrastructure projects, including those in regional NSW,” she said.

"A key focus of the Authority would be ensuring 30 per cent of the funds received from leasing key state assets, is invested in regional NSW each year.

"This as an exciting time to be in the Northern Rivers and we have an opportunity to build an even brighter future.”

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce Meet the Candidates Forum will be held today from 5.30pm at Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore.