Ben Franklin MLC has announced he hopes to run for the state seat of Ballina at the next election.
Politics

Candidate puts his hand up to challenge Tamara Smith

Liana Turner
by
21st Aug 2018 10:40 AM
BEN Franklin has announced his plans to run for Nationals preselection in the seat of Ballina at the next state election.

The Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Mr Franklin was flanked by Don Page and Ballina mayor David Wright, to make the announcement in Ballina this morning.

Mr Franklin insisted he previously had no plans to vie for a seat in State Parliament, but said he'd been swayed by pressure from the community.

"I have loved servicing the Ballina and Byron Shires as a Member of the Legislative Council for the past three and a half years," he said.

"I believe working alongside the community over that time, we have achieved outcomes together which have benefited this entire region.

"I was not planning to do this but have been convinced after repeated requests from local residents and community organisations.

"They are hungry to have a community voice inside Government who is actually at the table when decisions are made and can advocate every day on their behalf.

"I believe I can be that voice."

Lismore Northern Star

