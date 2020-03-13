Cancer survivor’s bike stolen in low act

Cancer survivor Albie Batty waited nearly three years to get back on his bright orange KTM on for it to be stolen just days after he was discharged from hospital. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Cancer survivor Albie Batty waited nearly three years to get back on his bright orange KTM on for it to be stolen just days after he was discharged from hospital. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

AS YOUNG cancer survivor Albie Batty endured years of chemotherapy, one positive thought helped the nine-year-old push through the pain.

At the end of it, he would return to his Sunshine Coast home, kit up in bright orange and once again ride the matching KTM motorbike, which leukaemia had rendered him too weak to enjoy.

Cancer survivor Albie Batty looked forward to riding his motorbike after he finally finished treatment after two-and-a-half years. Albie is pictured on his bright-orange KTM which was stolen from his Tanawha home last week.

Just days after he celebrated the end of his treatment by "ringing the bell" at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Albie's motorbike was stolen from underneath his Tanawha home.

Mum Amie Kirkwood is desperate to get her boy's bike back and believes it was taken between Monday and Wednesday last week while she worked late shifts as a paramedic. "When he had his treatment party at the hospital all the nurses and doctors dressed up in motorbike gear for him," Ms Kirkwood said.

"To be able to ride again has been a long time coming, he's been too sick to ride for many years, so to be finished now, and riding … it has been long-awaited.

"It's so horrible, nothing else was stolen."

Cancer survivor Albie Batty looked forward to riding his motorbike after he finally finished treatment after two-and-a-half years. His bright orange KTM motorbike was stolen from underneath his Tanawha home last week, days after "ringing the bell" to mark the end of his treatment.

She said during treatment, Albie's favourite rider Toby Price had lifted his spirits with a visit, and while she was grateful Albie was back to being a "normal kid", she was disappointed their time of celebration was marred by such a low act.

Ms Kirkwood explained how their lives completely changed in one night after they took Albie to hospital with a suspected ear infection, and were whisked to a hospital in Brisbane, where they had to relocate while Albie underwent treatment.

Cancer survivor Albie Batty looked forward to riding his motorbike after he finally finished treatment after two-and-a-half years. Albie is pictured with his favourite rider Toby Price, and sister Mia.

"We were just so happy and grateful that we were on of the families that got to ring the bell," she said.

Ms Kirkwood asked anyone with information to phone local police or Policelink on 131 444.