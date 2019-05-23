Menu
WISING: Millie Trustum met Rabbitoh player Cody Walker and watched the team play even though it wasn't one of her top three wishes.
Cancer patient Millie makes three wishes

Susanna Freymark
by
23rd May 2019 12:00 PM

SEVEN year old Millie Trustum was given a wish doll by a family friend.

In her hospital bed at Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane, where she has been receiving treatment for t-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, the Tatham girl made three wishes.

The first wish was to get rid of cancer.

Her second was to go home for a day.

And her third, was to get a Lil Outrageous Littles doll.

Seeing the Rabbitohs play wasn't one of the wishes even though her parents Kevin and Erica Trustum's connections made it happen.

Grandmother Elaine Trustum said they bought Millie a LOL doll and on Monday Millie came home for a few hours to see her horse before going back to hospital to face two weeks of intensive chemotherapy treatment.

Due for a bone marrow transplant using her younger sister Olivia as a donor, the resurgence of the cancer means Millie has to undergo more chemo before a transplant is possible.

We hope Millie gets her first wish.

