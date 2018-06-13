Cancer fraud was 'a breach of community trust'

Melissa Irene Quinn, 35, was caught out when a fake doctor's letter raised red flags for a Cricket NSW colleague, but she had already fleeced the organisation and the wider community of more than $47,000 to go towards treatment she never received.

OF ALL the consequences Melissa Quinn has faced since faking cancer for financial gain, her greatest concern has been its impact on her family.

That's according to submissions made by barrister Simon Priestley before Casino Local Court today.

The 35-year-old mother of four pleaded guilty to making a false document to obtain financial advantage, using a false document to obtain financial advantage and four counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception when she first faced the court in April.

Members of the Casino and NSW Cricket communities rallied together to support her in a range of fundraisers which garnered funds exceeding $47,000.

Quinn used much of the money on a trip to Los Angeles, where she attended Disneyland and Universal Studios, but received no medical treatment, the court heard.

Mr Priestley said her offending, which took place from 2014 to 2016, was underpinned by childhood abuse, three subsequent violent relationships and "mental health concerns”.

While he tendered written submissions to the court, along with a psychologist's report and references from Heartfelt House and Casino High School, Mr Priestley still spoke at length about his client's situation.

He told the court Quinn had heard "two voices”: one telling her she was unwell, another saying what she was doing was wrong.

He said his client felt she was "at war with herself” as a result of her extensive web of lies which involved numerous fake tumours and fake treatments.

Mr Priestley said the "significant community backlash” had "gone beyond what was appropriate”.

"She's received threats, her children have been harassed,” he said.

"Her greatest concern about all of this is what happens to her children.”

Quinn wept in court as Mr Priestley discussed her concerns for her family.

Police prosecutor Greg Huxtable argued Quinn's breach of the community's trust was widespread, and noted inconsistencies in the defence's psychological report.

He said much of this was "self-serving” for the defendant, and suggested she was not someone likely to influence others.

He said Quinn had lied in her interview with the psychologist, claiming she did attend an LA university for treatment after specifically telling police she did not.

"It's the prosecution's case that she never, ever had had cancer at all,” Mr Huxtable said.

"She never had proton therapy (in LA).

"There is a breach of community trust.”

Mr Huxtable said he had filed a compensation schedule, but acknowledged the process of getting the money back to community members could be lengthy and complex.

Outside of court, Casino resident Kathy Johnston said she feared Quinn's actions could harm future, genuine, fundraising efforts in the community.

"It takes away their trust,” she said.

"People die from (cancer) every day and don't get any help and they struggle.

"And she had no struggle, she just had a bloody holiday.”

Mr Heilpern has reserved his sentencing ruling until this afternoon.