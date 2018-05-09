Teen's fight for life against rare, aggressive cancer

BRAVE BATTLER: Ashley Simpson, 18, is fighting Stage 4 Burkitts Lymphoma; a rare and highly aggressive form of non Hodgkin's lymphoma.A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by a family friend to assist the family deal with all the medical expenses.

BRAVE BATTLER: Ashley Simpson, 18, is fighting Stage 4 Burkitts Lymphoma; a rare and highly aggressive form of non Hodgkin's lymphoma.A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by a family friend to assist the family deal with all the medical expenses. Rhiannon Avery

DESPITE being diagnosed with one of the rarest and most aggressive types of cancer, Ashley Simpson, 18, was positive about his future.

The recent Lismore High School graduate may be spending most of his time in hospital, but he was firmly looking ahead to when he can take up an apprenticeship and get back to enjoying a normal life, far away from the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma which was recognised as the fastest growing human tumour.

His mother, Michelle Simpson, said it had been 289 days since Ashley's cancer diagnosis, 276 since leaving home in Lismore, with 115 of those spent in a hospital bed.

It has been one hell of a rollercoaster ride for the Simpson family.

Ashley spent his 18th birthday in the emergency room battling continuing health problems that doctors had yet to identify.

Mrs Simpson said on July 8 last year, her son was in Lismore Base Hospital after several months of mysterious pain and multiple diagnoses, eventuating in surgery.

Then came the terrifying discovery of a tumour.

"Not long after Ashley turned 18, he was having exploratory surgery after suffering from ongoing pain from was initially thought to be an appendix or bowel-related problem," Mrs Simpson said.

"He was always fit and healthy, so four days later, on July 21, when we found he had a lymphoma and the oncologist pulled the curtains around and we had the (cancer) conversation, it was a real shock."

At this stage Ashley was in Year 12 and determined to get through his final studies, including his favourite subject of industrial technology, for his HSC.

"His teachers were brilliant and to his credit he finished them prior to surgery ," Mrs Simpson said.

"He completed his Metal and Engineering Certificate I and wants to do an apprenticeship, preferably in welding."

However, this plan was put on hold while he completed his treatments.

"The following week at home, Warren (Ashley's dad) got the phone call from the doctors saying 'we know its Burkitts lymphoma'," Mrs Simpson said.

"This meant nothing to us at the time, but at least we had something to Google."

Within a week Ashley was undergoing intensive chemotherapy at Gold Coast University Hospital, but relapsed just days before going home.

While his siblings both volunteered for his donor stem cell treatment, younger brother Alex proved to be a match and this treatment was added to the chemo and radiation therapy.

After two stem cell transplants, Ashley was now facing the next challenge.

Mrs Simpson said the support from the medical community had been "simply amazing".

"By then we had received six phone calls from the local oncologist, the Leukaemia Foundation, Red Kite, Gold Coast University Hospital, different social workers and the hospital admissions clerk," she said.

"Ashley has now been accepted into a trial at Westmead Hospital in Sydney at the end of this month and until then we are living away from home in Brisbane."

The family was now facing weeks, possibly months, in Sydney.

"This takes a toll - emotionally, physically and financially," Mrs Simpson said.

"I work at Kadina High School and Warren is a reprocessing and warehouse manager for a macadamia processing company and our workplaces have been really supportive, colleagues as well as bosses.

"We really appreciate the extended family who have really supported by looking after the yard, mowing the lawn, cooking and clean."

If you can help the Simpson family, donations can be made through a GoFundMe campaign page, set up by family friend Fiona Knight.

So far it has raised about $6500 of a $50,000 goal.