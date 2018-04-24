CANCELLED: The town where festivals and events go to die

One Ballina Shire councillor says more needs to be done to support local festivals and events.

One Ballina Shire councillor says more needs to be done to support local festivals and events. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

ONE Ballina Shire councillor says it's time to take action to prevent the town from getting a bad reputation for failed festivals and events.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader will put a notice of motion to this week's council meeting calling for the establishment of a Festivals and Events Taskforce.

It comes after the recent cancellation of Ballina's Prawn Festival and ongoing concerns about the future of the Ballina country music festival.

Other past festivals which no longer exist include Kingsford Smith, Ballina Bounty, Ballina Alive, Ballina Aquatic Festival, Rivafest, Tibouchina Festival and the Summerland House Farm Country Fair.

Cr Cadwallader said it was time to explore opportunities to support organisers in the community with funding and organisation of their events.

"It was very disappointing to hear a business operator in the community say that Ballina was fast gaining a reputation of, 'bring a festival or event to Ballina if you want it to die,” she explains in her notes.

"Community events do take an enormous amount of commitment, energy , enthusiasm, volunteerism and support from council.

"Rather than just accepting the difficulty and demise of festivals and events in the shire I believe council can be a conduit in bringing organisers together to share ideas, resources, knowledge and experience that will give festivals and events a far better chance of survival.

"It would be remiss of council not to take a proactive approach.

"After all, we as a council do have skin in the game because on behalf of the community, we do assist financially, to run these festivals and events.”

Ballina councillors will vote on the motion at Thursday's meeting.