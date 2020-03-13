Menu
Patty Griffin has cancelled her Lismore show.
News

CANCELLED: 'So disappointed not to get to Lismore'

13th Mar 2020 7:57 AM
AWARD-WINNING singer Patty Griffin has cancelled tonight's Lismore show, telling fans she "hated" to do it.

The renowned folk artist was due to perform at Norpa at Lismore City Hall tonight as part of her tour of Australia and New Zealand, but now all tickets will be refunded.

Lismore City Hall shared a statement from Griffin on Facebook today.

"I hate to do it but it seems to make the most sense that we shorten our Australia and New Zealand tour and head back to the US on Friday morning," she said.

"We know that Australia and New Zealand have been so proactive in protecting it's people against COVID19.

"We've felt honestly that we have been in the best hands in the world while traveling through these past few weeks.

"As things progress in our own country we are unable to feel secure about getting back through our borders the longer we delay.

"And then there are the loved ones back home who worry and we worry for them. So, sadly, we shorten our tour by three dates.

"I'm so honored to have been given the opportunity to come back to this beautiful land.

"Over and over again our experiences here have been nothing short of healing, enlightening and magical.

"Thank you to all who came to the shows in Australia.

"And our apologies to those we missed - so disappointed to not get to Lismore and Auckland, as we had been looking forward to that for a long while.

"Hopefully, one day the opportunity will be there again.

"I've enjoyed the great warmth and humor of many here. Makes everything worthwhile. Thank you for caring for us so well Australia. We are honored to have been your guests. Take good care. Much love."

