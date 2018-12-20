Cancelled rego leads to weapon, drug charges

Police seized weapons, drugs and cash after they searched a Modanville man's car on Thursday morning.

AN unregistered vehicle led police to seize a haul of prohibited drugs and weapons.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said a 29-year-old man from Modanville was arrested and refused bail after police saw him driving a vehicle, with cancelled registration, along Bridge St in North Lismore at 12.40 this morning.

Sen Cnst Henderson said police had cause to search the man and his car.

Police will allege they found a "gel blaster” replica assault rifle, knuckle duster/taser, two knives, 17.8g of methylamphetamine, 41g of MDMA and a small amount of cannabis along with Viagra tablets, clomuzapan, Temazapam, testosterone and a large sum of cash.

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with drug possession, drug supply, four counts of possessing a restricted substance, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, custody of a knife in a public place, dealing with the proceeds of crime and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He is due to face Lismore Local Court today.