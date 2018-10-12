Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Woodburn Riverside Festival has been cancelled.
The Woodburn Riverside Festival has been cancelled.
News

CANCELLED: Organisers pull the plug on events

12th Oct 2018 10:45 AM

AT LEAST two weekend events have been cancelled as rain continues to drench the Northern Rivers.

The Woodburn Riverside Festival has been postponed until further notice, organisers announced on their Facebook page.

"Our event team will set a new date for the event over the next few days,” they wrote.

The festival usually draws large crowds for various family-friendly activities, including the annual battle between Lismore City and Richmond Valley councils in the Council Challenge race on the Richmond River.

The Village Blues event, also due to be held this weekend, has been postponed.

Dunoon Sports Club posted on its Facebook site: "Dear all, we are so sorry to announce the Village Blues has been postponed due to wet weather.

"We are working out with our amazing bands a new date. Will keep you in touch.”

Has your event been cancelled or postponed because of the weather? Let us know and we'll pass the message on to our readers: news@northernstar.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man, pregnant woman charged after dramatic police chase

    Man, pregnant woman charged after dramatic police chase

    Crime THE man, who had a pregnant woman and two children in the car with him, allegedly rammed a police vehicle and threatened to kill officers.

    • 12th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
    Person trapped after car slips off road

    Person trapped after car slips off road

    News Paramedics and police have been called to the crash

    • 12th Oct 2018 11:06 AM
    Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    premium_icon Business under scrutiny: 'Have you run off with my money?'

    Business Local business under fire for alleged scams

    PHOTOS: Massive operation to clear truck crash site

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Massive operation to clear truck crash site

    News Investigation under way into truck crash

    • 12th Oct 2018 11:13 AM

    Local Partners