CANCELLED: Organisers pull the plug on events

AT LEAST two weekend events have been cancelled as rain continues to drench the Northern Rivers.

The Woodburn Riverside Festival has been postponed until further notice, organisers announced on their Facebook page.

"Our event team will set a new date for the event over the next few days,” they wrote.

The festival usually draws large crowds for various family-friendly activities, including the annual battle between Lismore City and Richmond Valley councils in the Council Challenge race on the Richmond River.

The Village Blues event, also due to be held this weekend, has been postponed.

Dunoon Sports Club posted on its Facebook site: "Dear all, we are so sorry to announce the Village Blues has been postponed due to wet weather.

"We are working out with our amazing bands a new date. Will keep you in touch.”

Has your event been cancelled or postponed because of the weather? Let us know and we'll pass the message on to our readers: news@northernstar.com.au