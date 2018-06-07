CANCELLED: Musician apologises for 'inexcusable behaviour'

ON STAGE: Dan Sultan perfroms at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay.

ON STAGE: Dan Sultan perfroms at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay.

AUSTRALIAN musician Dan Sultan has cancelled his Australian tour, including both Northern Rivers shows.

Sultan had sold out his first show and had a second show on sale at the Brusnwick Picture House in Brunswick Heads for June 17 and 18.

After perfomirng at Bluesfest Byron Bay, Sultan has confirmed a series of intimate shows across Australia.

Each intimate, acoustic performance was to see Sultan re-imagining all of his most recent releases.

But it all came down crashing in Cairns, when an incensed crowd booed him after he failed to sing in tune and kept forgetting lyrics, according to reports by the ABC.

The singer-songwriter postponed the solo tour, after apologising for "inexcusable” behaviour during the tour.

Sultan's management confirmed in a statement that the tour has been postponed, and hoped it would be rescheduled.

"We apologise to Dan's fans for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement said.

"Dan's health and wellbeing is our highest priority at this time and we thank you for your ongoing understanding and support.

"We hope to reschedule the postponed dates once Dan makes a full recovery.

"While we encourage fans to hold onto their tickets which will be valid for entry to the rescheduled shows, the option to secure a refund is also available via the ticketing outlet or venue from which tickets were purchased.”

Sultan released a statement yesterday, apologising for what he described as his "inexcusable and disrespectful” behaviour, given that he appeared to have gone on stage while allegedly intoxicated .

"I want to apologise to all of my fans, particularly those who were at the Cairns show on Saturday night,” he said.

"My behaviour was inexcusable and disrespectful.

"I'd also like to extend an apology to the staff at Tanks Arts Centre for what occurred.

"I am taking stock of my personal situation and am seeking professional help.”